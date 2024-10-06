Living for Lustico’s ‘Pamana’

After 25 years in the fashion industry, you’d think Dennis Lustico might slow down — but not a chance.

“I still feel young,” Lustico said with a grin. “I’m still learning. I’m still curious.”

That curiosity and passion for Filipino craftsmanship came to life in his latest collection, Pamana, unveiled as a celebration of legacy and a modern spin on traditional design.

In Pamana (which means “heritage” in Filipino), Lustico combined contemporary style with conventional crafts, including weaving, metalwork and woodworking.

“I started with the idea of using local crafts, the ones we treasure, and merging them with something that celebrates both the old and looking into the future,” he told Pairfect, an online show of the DAILY TRIBUNE.

He thought about how his Pamana collection, which debuted at the historic Goldenberg Mansion in San Miguel, Manila, and featured 50 meticulously crafted pieces honoring Philippine heritage, could be seen as a reflection of everything he’s learned over his 25 years in the business — wisdom imparted by the greats and insights gained from local artists. It is his way of giving back, sharing that knowledge with the public.

“This show is my way of giving back, showing people what I’ve learned. It’s like the Pamana I received from them, and now I’m passing it on to our audience,” he emphasized.

His collection, which highlights traditional Filipino materials and techniques, is centered around a fusion of old and new. Lustico reinterpreted piña cloth with a modern twist by working closely with artisans.

“For example, this is the first time I’m designing an embroidery,” he said, referring to his collaboration with local artisans to create a kalabasa leaf pattern woven into piña. This reinterpretation gives the fabric a unique and distinctly Lustico touch.

He smiled confidently and said, “It’s really an exclusive Dennis Lustico fabric,” explaining that months of close collaboration with weavers were required to develop the new design.

The Pamana collection doesn’t just celebrate heritage — it breathes new life into it. Lustico explained how piña, often seen as a luxurious and nostalgic fabric, became the perfect canvas for showcasing this blend of old-world craftsmanship and forward-thinking design.

“Piña has an element of luxury,” he noted, emphasizing how its use in the collection mirrors a growing appreciation for Filipino textiles.

But Lustico’s work goes beyond just creating standout pieces. He is also advocating for sustainability in his designs, which he sees as a growing global trend.

“In the design industry, you have to be conscientious of materials and how you use them. We make use of even the smallest retazos in the shop, putting them back into the clothes,” he said, aligning his work with the zero-waste movement. By reusing fabric scraps, he not only reduces waste but also makes each piece uniquely Filipino.

One of the standout pieces in the collection is a dress embellished with wood chips, paying homage to the Batali stone houses that inspired Lustico during the design process. “We cut the wood into small pieces, lacquered them in different colors and used them as embellishments for the dress,” Lustico explained.

It’s this kind of innovation that has kept Lustico at the forefront of Filipino fashion for 25 years.

Behind the seams

Lustico’s creative process has evolved significantly over the years. Where he once started with sketches, shaping his designs around his vision, he now lets the fabric take the lead.

“I’m so preoccupied with fabrics, with materials for embellishments,” Lustico shared, explaining how his creative flow now begins the moment he encounters beautiful textiles.

Instead of forcing the fabric to fit his original design, he allows its texture, behavior and possibilities to guide him. This shift in approach marks a more mature phase in his work, where the medium becomes the foundation of his creativity.

Lustico is currently especially captivated by local Filipino fabrics, such as piña, Benguet cotton that resembles tweed and pure silk from La Union.

By incorporating different textiles into his creations, he allows their distinct characteristics to shine through. By focusing on materials with deep cultural significance, Lustico combines his love for design with his commitment to preserving Filipino craftsmanship.

In an effort to make his designs more accessible, Lustico is excited to enter the ready-to-wear market as he looks to the future.

“I’m moving more toward the RTW direction because I want more people to wear our brand,” he stated.

After 25 years, Lustico is proving he still has that spark. And with Pamana, he’s giving that passion back to the Philippines — demonstrating what happens when tradition meets innovation.

“I’m very fortunate to be in the industry. I’ve been here for quite some time, which I hardly noticed,” he said.

Despite the years that have passed, his passion for fashion remains unwavering. “I still have the same passion for it. I still have the same curiosity.”

It looks like the next 25 years are going to be just as exciting.