Lingolingo posts Sunday shocker

Wello Lingolingo painted his Sunday red.

Lingolingo nailed the game-winning bankshot at the buzzer as the red-hot University of East (UE) rolled to its longest winning streak in 10 years with a thrilling 63-62 escape over Adamson University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The winger was at the right place at the right time, picking up the rebound from a missed jumper by Nico Mulingtapang before knocking down a double-clutch jumper over the swarming defense of Joshua Yerro as time expired.

“I didn’t expect that game-winner. I’m just at the right place and thankfully made it. Thank God,” Lingolingo said.

UE ended the opening round with five straight wins for a 5-2 win-loss record to tie the 2014 feat achieved by the then-Roi Sumang and Charles Mammie bannered Red Warriors.

Lingolingo finished with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds. He scored seven of his production in the fourth quarter punctuated by the biggest basket of the game — the second time UE went up the whole game.

“Coach Jack (Santiago) told us that we shouldn’t force anything and let our game come to us. That’s what I did. No forced shots. I just tried to find other ways to help especially on defense,” Lingolingo said.

Precious Momowei once again played almost 40 minutes to post a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards, Devin Fikes had 11 points while Ethan Galang, back after sitting out the last game due to a knee injury, submitted 10 points including back-to-back triples to end the third canto.

The Red Warriors answered the Falcons’ 11-4 run that gave them a 50-42 advantage in the third quarter with an 11-2 counter sealed by a Lingolingo triple for their first taste of the lead, 53-52, with 7:53 left in the game.

It was a see-saw battle from there with Cedrick Manzano giving Adamson a 62-59 lead on a split from the line with 2:25 remaining. Rainer Maga cut it to just one with a strong drive.

Mudiaga Ojarikre wasted the Falcons’ chance of increasing its lead after bricking his two charities. Momowei got blocked on the other end as UE was called for a 24-second shot clock violation but Adamson failed to convert in its last possession paving the way for the game-winner.

The Falcons ended the round with back-to-back losses for a 3-4 card at fifth.

Matthew Montebon had 12 points while Matty Erolon added 11 in a losing effort for Adamson.

The first half turned into a three-point shootout with Adamson hitting 7-of-13 and UE connecting 6-of-13.

However, the Falcons fully controlled the first two quarters, building a 28-18 lead in the second period.

The Red Warriors, who played catchup after a flat start, recovered some lost ground as they slashed their deficit to 39-34 at halftime.

The scores:

UE (63) — Momowei 14, Fikes 11, Lingolingo 10, Galang 10, J. Cruz-Dumont 8, Mulingtapang 4, Maga 4, Abate 2, Wilson 0, Spandonis 0, H. Cruz-Dumont 0.

Adamson (62) — Montebon 12, Erolon 11, Manzano 9, Mantua 9, Yerro 7, Calisay 6, Fransman 5, Anabo 2, Ojarikre 1, Barasi 0, Barcelona 0, Dignadice 0, Ramos 0, Ignacio 0.

Quarters: 18-23, 34-39, 48-50, 63-62.