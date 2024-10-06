Lapid slay rap faces shelving

Veteran journalist Roy Mabasa said Sunday that the case of the killing of his brother, broadcaster Percival Mabasa, better known as Percy Lapid, could be shelved if former Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag remains at large.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Bantag by the courts since last year after he was implicated in the deaths of Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor.

Mabasa said his brother’s case would be shelved if Bantag remains at large after 21 October 2024.

The key to resolving the murder case is the capture of Bantag, but with the delay, the killing could fade from people’s minds, he added.

Since 2022, the Mabasa family has been seeking justice for Lapid, who was killed near his home in Las Piñas.

Mabasa claimed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has stated that authorities are aware of Bantag’s whereabouts but are having a hard time arresting him.

With this, Mabasa emphasized the urgent need to apprehend Bantag, who, he claimed, is allegedly being sheltered by classmates at the Philippine National Police Academy and by political allies.

Mabasa asked, “How come when they went after Quiboloy, they were able to send 2,000 cops to eventually make him surrender? Why can’t they do that for Bantag?”

He added that they are not suggesting authorities should send that many police officers for Bantag. “What we’re pointing out is the determination of the police, and we hope they show the same effort,” Mabasa said.

On the other hand, Mabasa mentioned that an alleged middleman in the case, Christopher Bacoto, has agreed to testify for the prosecution on 21 October.

The supposed middleman allegedly arranged the killing of Lapid through self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial, who was sentenced to 8 to 16 years in prison by the Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court.

“What will be the significance of this to the case? Bacoto will prove that he was the one who contracted his childhood friend, Joel Escorial, to kill Ka Percy,” Mabasa said.