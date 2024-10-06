Kaya, Stallion banner Women’s League cast

Defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo and powerhouse Stallion Laguna FC will be favored when the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League unwraps this month.

In an announcement made recently, the federation stressed that Kaya FC-Iloilo and Stallion Laguna FC will banner the six-team field of the prestigious inter-club football tourney together with last year’s finalist Manila Digger FC, Beach Hut FC and University of Makati-Azzurri FC.

Meanwhile, collegiate teams De La Salle University, University of Santo Tomas, Far Eastern University and the University of the Philippines will not be joining due to the ongoing University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 women’s football competition.

Manila Nomads FC, who was last season’s Fair Play Award recipient, will also not be joining as well.

With that, both Kaya and Stallion loom as favorites to reach the finals, thanks to their overhauled rosters made up of members of the Philippine national women’s football team.

Kaya boasts a solid crew of goalkeeper Inna Palacios, defender Hali Long, midfielder Bhebe Lemoran, and forward and last season’s Most Valuable Player Shelah Mae Cadag.

Meanwhile, Stallion got a huge boost in the offseason by tapping former Filipinas team manager Jeff Cheng as one of the club’s sponsors.

Led by goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, midfielders Sofia Harrison and Bella Pasion, and forward Chandler McDaniel, Stallion will look to not only improve its sorry 0-0-9 win-draw-loss record last year but challenge for the crown.

Olivia said with their powerhouse roster, there’s no reason for them not to win the title.

“Last year, we just came to play with the girls after the World Cup. Now we’re here to be competitive and we’ve put together a stacked team,” said Olivia, who wrapped up her stint with the Brazilian side Santos FC last August.

“The internationals plus the local girls here are super competitive and really talented.”