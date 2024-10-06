John Wick on wheels: Keanu Reeves joins GR Cup as guest racer

Keanu Reeves, the well-known action star and car enthusiast, has announced he will make a guest appearance in the GR Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

The event, part of the Indianapolis 8 Hour, features two qualifying sessions and two races over three days, according to TopGear.com.

Reeves will drive a Toyota GR 86 as one of four newcomers on the 34-car grid.

Although he hasn’t raced in years, Reeves has been seen frequently at Formula 1 and MotoGP events. He is also a motorcycle aficionado, owning a substantial collection and co-founding his own brand.