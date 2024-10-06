BLAST

John Wick on wheels: Keanu Reeves joins GR Cup as guest racer

Keanu Reeves, the well-known action star and car enthusiast, has announced he will make a guest appearance in the GR Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

The event, part of the Indianapolis 8 Hour, features two qualifying sessions and two races over three days, according to TopGear.com.

Reeves will drive a Toyota GR 86 as one of four newcomers on the 34-car grid.

Although he hasn’t raced in years, Reeves has been seen frequently at Formula 1 and MotoGP events. He is also a motorcycle aficionado, owning a substantial collection and co-founding his own brand.

Last year, he hosted the Disney+ docu-series Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, and he performed all his own driving stunts in John Wick 4.

This announcement has sparked ideas for future films, like a fifth John Wick installment where the character relies solely on his old racecar for revenge, or a Point Break sequel featuring bank robbers competing in an amateur GT series between heists.

A Matrix spin-off could even see Neo trying to escape his virtual imprisonment in a racing simulator.

Given his passion for cars and racing, it seems like the perfect time for Keanu to star in a dedicated racing movie.

