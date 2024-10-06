Incognito goes live

Fans of the British acid jazz band, Incognito, are in for a treat as the group is set to perform live in Manila for the first time again after 10 years, on 10 November at the New Frontier Theater.

The group is known for their smooth blend of jazz, funk, and soulful sound as their signature style. Their debut album, Jazz Funk, was released in 1981. Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick is the band’s leader, singer, guitarist, composer, and record producer. The band has included Linda Muriel, Jocelyn Brown, Maysa Leak, Tony Momrelle, Imaani, Venessa Haynes, Mo Brandis, Natalie Williams, Carleen Anderson, Pamela (PY) Anderson, Kelli Sae, and Joy Malcolm.

With “Always There,” Incognito achieved their first significant breakthrough and a number six smash in the UK charts in 1991. Additionally, the group has placed 13 albums in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Jazz albums chart since “Tribes Vibes and Scribes” in 1992.

The upcoming concert in Manila is expected to be a memorable experience for fans, as they will have the opportunity to witness the Incognito’s incredible talent and musicianship up close, presented by Ovation Productions with Blast TV as the official media partner. Tickets will be available at ticketnet.com.ph.

For more details and updates about the concert please check the official website and Facebook Page of Ovation Productions at https://ovation.ph/ and https://www.facebook.com/ovationproductions/.