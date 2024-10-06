IBF champ adds Makiling run to preparations

International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran added a vital ingredient to his endurance training over the weekend by doing his roadwork at Mount Makiling in Los Baños, Laguna.

Taduran is slated to make the first defense of his IBF 105-lb crown against Chinese knockout specialist Zhu Dianxing on 23 November in Jeju Island, Korea.

It was Taduran’s first time to run there and it looks like it will be a regular stop as he enjoyed not just the scenery and the tranquility of the place but its overall appeal.

“The conditions are very good for my roadwork. I liked it very much,” said Taduran, who stays in the nearby town of Cabuyao during the weekend.

Known for his incredible stamina, Taduran’s decision to spend some quality time at Mount Makiling should even boost his staying power.

As this developed, Taduran also commenced the sparring phase of his buildup for the hard-hitting Zhu, who packs a 14-1 record with 12 knockouts.

Under the supervision of head trainer Carl Penalosa Jr., Taduran trains six times a week at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque.

One of just two reigning Filipino world champions — the other being fellow 105-pounder Melvin Jerusalem — Taduran had won the IBF plum by halting erstwhile unbeaten Japanese Ginjiro Shigeoka last July in Otsu City.

A native of Libon in Albay, the lefty Taduran sports a 17-4-1 mark with 13 knockouts and will be fighting for the fourth time overseas after having seen action also in Thailand and Mexico.

Managed by Elorde siblings Marty and Cucuy Elorde, Taduran likewise gets assistance from Sean Gibbons, who heads the Manny Pacquiao-owned MP Promotions and Viva Promotions.

Cocky Buffalo, owned and operated by Sang Bum Kim of Korea, is promoting the Taduran-Zhu showdown at the Maison Glad Jeju with Robert Hill’s VSP Promotions also lending a helping hand in the promotions.