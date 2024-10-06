Harnessing space technology for a disaster-resilient Philippines

In a country as highly vulnerable to climate change as the Philippines, where intensified typhoons, rising sea levels and environmental degradation pose daily threats, timely and accurate data is more crucial than ever.

As recent tropical cyclones, such as super typhoon “Carina” and tropical storm “Enteng,” have shown, we need better tools to predict and reduce the impact of these human-induced disasters.

Space technology is stepping in to fill this gap, offering the ability to monitor, predict and respond to changes in our atmospheric conditions with unprecedented precision. Since the establishment of the Philippine Space Agency in 2019 under the Philippine Space Act (Republic Act 11363), the country has concentrated its efforts on space-based solutions to strengthen environmental protection and enhance climate resilience.

Key satellites like Diwata-1 and Diwata-2 have been critical for climate observation. These satellites help monitor deforestation, track weather patterns, and assess damage from climate hazards.

The Copernicus program, launched last year under the EU Earth Observation initiative, also supports the Philippines’ resilience efforts by providing data that aids in disaster response and climate change adaptation.

Recently, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced the upcoming launch of the Filipino-made Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment satellite, scheduled for 2025. Developed by 16 Filipino engineers, MULA will capture multispectral images across various wavelengths, including those related to heat and pollution levels. The satellite is expected to enhance the country’s capabilities in monitoring marine resources and terrestrial ecosystems, which is crucial for maintaining agricultural productivity and environmental integrity while improving disaster management through the assessment of environmental conditions.

This capability will bolster disaster resilience, environmental protection and national security efforts. With its ability to monitor 1,200 kilometers of the country in a single pass, MULA is projected to improve how the government addresses hazards like typhoons and droughts.

Through collaborations with major international space organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the European Space Agency, the Philippines also contributes valuable data to global initiatives in shaping climate adaptation policies.

The Climate Change Commission recognizes the vital role space science and technology play in the country’s efforts to monitor the climate, prepare for disasters and protect the environment. As the government continues to integrate space technology into national climate strategies, the country is better equipped to handle the complex challenges posed by climate change.

This year, as we celebrate World Space Week with the theme “Space & Climate Change,” it is a fitting time to reflect on how space technology is enhancing the Philippines’ ability to address climate change and protect its sustainability. The promise of space-based solutions propels our efforts toward a more sustainable and climate-resilient future, where the impacts of extreme weather events like “Carina” and “Enteng” can be better managed, and environmental protection becomes more effective.

World Space Week, held annually from 4 to 10 October, is organized by the World Space Week Association in partnership with the United Nations. It celebrates the contributions of space science and technology to the betterment of humanity, and this year’s theme highlights the growing role of space in addressing the climate crisis.