Harness tourism power to advance peace

On the International Day of Non-Violence, we commemorate the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, and reaffirm the values to which he dedicated his life: equality, respect, peace and justice.

Our world today is bristling with violence.

Across the globe, conflicts are raging. From Ukraine, to Sudan, the Middle East, and far beyond, war is creating a hellscape of destruction, destitution and fear. Inequality and climate chaos are undermining the foundations of peace. And hate whipped up online is spilling over onto the streets.

Last month’s Summit of the Future offered hope. Countries came together to lay the groundwork for a renewed multilateralism, equipped to support peace in a changing world. That includes a renewed focus on the underlying causes of conflict — from inequality to poverty and division. Now we need countries to transform those commitments into reality.

Gandhi believed non-violence was the greatest force available to humanity — more powerful than any weapon. Together, let’s build institutions to support that noble vision.

***

Tourism brings people together.

On this World Tourism Day, we reflect on the profound connection between tourism and peace.

Sustainable tourism can transform communities — creating jobs, fostering inclusion and strengthening local economies.

By valuing and preserving cultural and natural heritage, it can help reduce tensions and nurture peaceful coexistence.

Tourism can also promote economic interdependence between neighbors, encouraging cooperation and peaceful development.

At the same time, tourism broadens horizons. Every traveler can be an ambassador, engaging respectfully with local populations, recognizing our diversity and shared humanity, and the values that unite us all.

As we celebrate tourism, let us travel responsibly, build bridges and promote mutual respect among cultures and nations.

Together, we can harness the power of tourism to advance peace and prosperity for all.

Messages of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the International Day of Non-Violence on 2 October 2024, and on World Tourism Day: “Tourism and Peace,” on 27 September 2024.