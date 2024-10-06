Government eases offshore wind licensing roadblocks

Developers can expect faster exploration and development of offshore wind ventures moving forward after the Departments of Energy (DoE) and Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ease wind energy service contract approvals.

This comes as the state-run agencies recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) granting swift and easy access to offshore areas covered by wind energy service contracts, including auxiliary areas.

Under the old system, renewable energy projects required multiple DENR agreements before proceeding.

However, the MoA eliminates the need for separate agreements, making offshore wind energy service contracts sufficient for project advancement.

The agreement allows access during the pre-development, exploration, and commercial phases, subject to DENR requirements.

Within 30 days of the signing, the DoE will provide the DENR with a list of offshore wind projects to be updated regularly.

The DENR may impose additional conditions or deny access if areas fall within critical environmental zones or are subject to prior vested rights.

“This MoA is a crucial step in realizing the goal of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to deliver the first kilowatt-hours from offshore wind projects by 2028,” Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

He added that the agreement streamlines the process, helping the country move toward a clean energy transition.