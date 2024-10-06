Gawad CCP Para sa Sining honors art stalwarts

The medallion and citation were accepted by Alma Fernando Taldo, the founder and principal conductor of the group. “Our children come from simple families in our community. So who would have thought that one day we would be traveling across the country and the world to sing to people of different races and backgrounds? And of course, also sing in prisons, hospitals, homes for the elderly, as part of various outreach programs,” she said.

For the Panitikan category, screenwriter, editor, poet, and activist Jose “Pete” Lacaba was acknowledged. He dedicated his award to his brother Eman Lacaba, known as the poet warrior of the Philippines, who was slain when he was 27 years old.

“Therefore, I call on fellow artists to speak, intervene, and struggle. Let’s remember the lesson of history and fight for the future. Never again. Never forget,” he emphasized.

Actor Ross Pesigan delivered an adaptation of Ang Mga Kagilagilalas na Pakikipagsapalaran ni Juan de la Cruz by the poet.

For the Pelikula at Sining Brodkast category, filmmaking great Mario O’Hara was cited posthumously. Denise O’Hara accepted on behalf of her uncle. “While he may be known for his humility and his openness, tito is also a challenger. His stories challenged norms and stereotypes that have existed for so long, his characters leaping off the pages of his script and transformed as human beings, naked in their vulnerability and strength, his narratives devoid of any emotional manipulation as he presents simply and yet with so much clarity the human condition,” she said.

Meanwhile, another awardee, director and cinematographer Mike de Leon, declined to accept the distinction.

A medley of Philippine songs by singers Rissey Reyes-Robinson, Poppert Bernadas and Shaira Opsimar, to the accompaniment of the PPO.

For the Sining Biswal category, sculptor Julie Lluch reminded herself the fight is still not over.

“The CCP Gawad should spur me on, not to greater heights, but to lower depths that every artist needs to plumb or descend to and touch the festering wounds of suffering humanity,” she said.

Her feisty speech was followed by an emotional rendition of Kairos, with Glenn Aquias on the cello as Monica Gana danced away.

For the Disenyo at Mga Kaugnay na Sining category, scenographer Gino Gonzales perhaps thanked every single person he has collaborated with throughout his entire career! And for those he failed to mention, “I promise to write a lengthier letter to thank all of you.”