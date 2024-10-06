Gawad CCP Para sa Sining honors art stalwarts

Every so often among us Filipinos, generational talents leap up and create an indelible mark on our lives, on our history. This is best exemplified in the arts by those with inborn skills, or harnessed by discipline and hard work, tempered with dedication and devotion, who have all altered public perception, uplifted spirits, and even inspired the next generations to escape their comfort zones, challenge the impossible and fulfill their dreams.
And thus, once again, as with every three years, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the country’s main advocate of arts and culture, honored these sterling individuals with the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining distinction.
The coveted award is bestowed upon exemplars in the fields of dance, music, theater, visual arts, literature, film and broadcast arts, architecture, and design and allied arts whose styles have enriched the development of their respective fields, those who have made significant contributions to the culture of their regions, and to outstanding cultural workers.
The program was hosted by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and internationally renowned, multi-awarded and Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated actress Dolly de Leon.
The evening commenced with a speech from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivered by his sister Irene Marcos-Araneta, a constant proponent of the nation’s arts.
The Tanging Pagkilala award was posthumously conferred on Oscar Yatco, the very first conductor of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO). The heartfelt response by the honoree’s widow was read by professor Renato Lucas.
Tanging Parangal awards also bestowed upon the late senator Edgardo Angara and Zenaida “Nedy” Tantoco, who passed on not too long ago.
Angara’s daughter, Anna, recalled her father as an ardent supporter of the arts: “He believed deeply that culture not only reflects our values and beliefs but also shapes our aspirations, serving as the foundation of our national identity. It is a heritage we must continue to protect and nurture.”
Meanwhile, Tantoco’s son Anton Huang, who admittedly has a heavy heart due to his mother’s absence, reminded the audience they are agents of change, saying, “She believed that the arts had the power to transcend time, to speak to the soul, and to unite us all. And tonight, as we honor her memory, I am reminded of how much she gave to ensure that this legacy would endure.”
For the Gawaing Pangkultura at Pananaliksik category, Marilyn Gamboa, Negros Cultural Foundation Inc. president, was recognized. “These efforts that have now culminated in this award, is dedicated to the true inspiration behind our hard work — the wonderful people of Negros Occidental who I hope will have our traditions in art and culture embedded in their hearts and worn with pride,” she said.
The award for Pagpapalaganap ng Kultura ng Rehiyon was conferred upon the Bohol’s 44-year-strong Loboc Children’s Choir. The present-day ensemble serenaded the attendees with a medley of familiar, popular and upbeat regional folk songs.
The medallion and citation were accepted by Alma Fernando Taldo, the founder and principal conductor of the group. “Our children come from simple families in our community. So who would have thought that one day we would be traveling across the country and the world to sing to people of different races and backgrounds? And of course, also sing in prisons, hospitals, homes for the elderly, as part of various outreach programs,” she said.
For the Panitikan category, screenwriter, editor, poet, and activist Jose “Pete” Lacaba was acknowledged. He dedicated his award to his brother Eman Lacaba, known as the poet warrior of the Philippines, who was slain when he was 27 years old.
“Therefore, I call on fellow artists to speak, intervene, and struggle. Let’s remember the lesson of history and fight for the future. Never again. Never forget,” he emphasized.
Actor Ross Pesigan delivered an adaptation of Ang Mga Kagilagilalas na Pakikipagsapalaran ni Juan de la Cruz by the poet.
For the Pelikula at Sining Brodkast category, filmmaking great Mario O’Hara was cited posthumously. Denise O’Hara accepted on behalf of her uncle. “While he may be known for his humility and his openness, tito is also a challenger. His stories challenged norms and stereotypes that have existed for so long, his characters leaping off the pages of his script and transformed as human beings, naked in their vulnerability and strength, his narratives devoid of any emotional manipulation as he presents simply and yet with so much clarity the human condition,” she said.
Meanwhile, another awardee, director and cinematographer Mike de Leon, declined to accept the distinction.
A medley of Philippine songs by singers Rissey Reyes-Robinson, Poppert Bernadas and Shaira Opsimar, to the accompaniment of the PPO.
For the Sining Biswal category, sculptor Julie Lluch reminded herself the fight is still not over.
“The CCP Gawad should spur me on, not to greater heights, but to lower depths that every artist needs to plumb or descend to and touch the festering wounds of suffering humanity,” she said.
Her feisty speech was followed by an emotional rendition of Kairos, with Glenn Aquias on the cello as Monica Gana danced away.
For the Disenyo at Mga Kaugnay na Sining category, scenographer Gino Gonzales perhaps thanked every single person he has collaborated with throughout his entire career! And for those he failed to mention, “I promise to write a lengthier letter to thank all of you.”
The PPO once again took to the center stage for Araw-Araw Sa Maynila, together with The Nightingales.
The award in the Musika category was presented to Joey Ayala, who cast a spell on almost everyone present through his humorous and good-natured speech, saying, “As we accept this honor, we also accept the challenge to continue the enrichment of art and culture in our beloved nation.”
A performance reminiscent of a rock band followed with Agila by the PPO, Bayang Barrios, Poppert Bernadas and Ang Naliyagan.
For the Sayaw category, choreographer and dance virtuoso Gener Caringal evoked the words of the hero Andres Bonifacio: “Aling pag-ibig pa ang hihigit kaya sa pagkadalisay at pagkadakila gaya ng pag-ibig sa tinubuang lupa? Alin pag-ibig pa? Wala na nga, wala (Which love can surpass in purity and greatness as the love of the native land? Which love? No more, nothing else).”
A stirring performance of Ang Sultan was masterfully executed by the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, with Benedict Magboo on the piano, accompanied by the PPO.
In Teatro, the final award category of the night, the award was given to global performer Lea Salonga, a pioneer at Broadway and the West End, she commanded everyone’s attention through an excellently-composed and well-delivered impromptu speech, which focused on artists needing a support system.
The final number of the evening was Pagpupugay Kay Lea, with David Ezra, Floyd Tena, Poppert Bernadas, the Ateneo Chamber Singers and the PPO, who all performed some iconic songs originally sung by the theater luminary in various musicals around the world.
As the foundations of art continue to evolve and be reinvented, the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining will return after three years. And I can’t wait for the next roster of deserving recipients, as the choices are many and the sources are deep.