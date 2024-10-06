Gatchalians to Continue Valenzuela Stronghold After Filing Candidacy

Valenzuela City Mayor Weslie “Wes” Gatchalian and his elder brother, Kenneth Gatchalian, file their certificates of candidacies (COC) as they seek new terms in the local posts of Valenzuela City.

During his filing, Wes was joined by his siblings, his wife Tiffany, and their children.

In an ambush interview after his filing, Gatchalian said that more projects are awaiting the Valenzuela residents if he wins the election.

“Most of our projects are still ongoing, and hopefully if I win my second term, the results of my projects towards being a livable city will be seen,” Gatchalian said.

The incumbent mayor guaranteed that projects such as social services, and infrastructural projects would be accomplished during his second term.

Among the projects that are still ongoing are the paw park and skate park in Barangay Karuhatan beside the NLEX Harbor Link.

Last August, the local government announced that the paw park was 85% complete, while the skate park was 70% finished.

Gatchalian also highlighted the Valenzuela Technological College, which he believes will address the issue of ‘mismatches’ between K-12 education, college, and the workplace.

“Once the student is in Grade 12, taking the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strand, he will have an automatic scholarship at the Valenzuela City Technological College (ValTech).”

He further noted that industry partners, including Mitsubishi, Condura, and other auto hub groups, are involved with the university.

If elected, this will serve as Wes’ second term as the city mayor.

Meanwhile, Kenneth, the second eldest of the Gatchalian siblings, is set to make his political debut, running for the congressional seat in the first district.

Should he win, all four Gatchalian siblings will be part of Philippine politics.

Win Gatchalian will serve as a senator until 2028, while Rex Gatchalian currently holds the position of Secretary of Social Welfare and Development. Wes is the mayor of Valenzuela City, and Kenneth serves as the city’s representative.

During the COC filing in Valenzuela City, Kenneth declined to grant an interview.

Kenneth Gatchalian is a corporate executive at WELLEX Group Inc. (WGI) and was allegedly involved in the questionable purchase of a thrift bank in 2009.

In the meantime, Rex Gatchalian, the Secretary of Social Welfare and Development, has announced that he will not be seeking any local or national position in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

“No, I won’t be filing for any position. I will remain to be the administration’s DSWD secretary.” Rex said.