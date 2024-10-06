Gatchalians eye solid Valenzuela hold

Valenzuela City Mayor Weslie “Wes” Gatchalian and his elder brother on Sunday filed their Certificates of Candidacies (CoC) as they seek new terms in the local posts of Valenzuela City.

During his filing, Wes was joined by his siblings, his wife Tiffany and their children.

In an ambush interview, the mayor said that more projects are awaiting the Valenzuela residents if he wins the election.

“Most of our projects are still ongoing, and hopefully if I win my second term, the results of my projects towards being a livable city will be seen,” Gatchalian said.

He also guaranteed that projects such as social services, and infrastructural projects would be accomplished during his second term.

Among the projects that are still ongoing are the paw park and skate park in Barangay Karuhatan beside the NLEX Harbor Link.

Last August, the local government announced that the paw park was 85 percent complete, while the skate park was 70 percent finished.

Gatchalian also showcased the Valenzuela Technological College which according to him, will solve the issue of ‘mismatches’ from K-12 to college to the workplace.

“Once the student is in Grade 12, taking the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) strand, he will have an automatic scholarship at the Valenzuela City Technological College (ValTech).”

He also added that industry partners such as Mitsubishi, Condura, and other auto hub groups are also inside the university.

Meanwhile, the second eldest of the Gatchalian siblings — Kenneth — will make his political debut as he seeks the First District congressional seat.

If elected, this will make all the four siblings in the Philippine politics.

Sherwin Gatchalian will serve as a senator until 2028, while Rex Gatchalian currently holds the position of Secretary Department of Social Welfare and Development. Wes is the mayor of Valenzuela City, and Kenneth serves as the city’s representative.

Kenneth Gatchalian is one of the corporate executives of WELLEX Group Inc. who was involved allegedly anomalous purchase of a thrift bank in 2009.

Meanwhile, Rex Gatchalian, the Secretary of Social Welfare and Development, announced that he will not be filing for any local or national position in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.