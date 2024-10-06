Gatchalian Criticizes Guo’s Potential Mayoral Run

Senator Win Gatchalian expressed his dismay over the possible filing of a certificate of candidacy by dismissed mayor Alice Guo for her mayoral bid in Bamban, Tarlac.

According to the lawmaker, if the Commission on Elections (Comelec) proceeds with Guo's Certificate of Candidacy (COC) filing, it would be an affront to the Filipino people.

“This would be an insult to us Filipinos and as a country because first and foremost, she [Alice Guo] is not a Filipino so she cannot run for public office and serve the Filipino people.”

Gatchalian also stated that there is evidence proving that the dismissed Bamban mayor is not a Filipino citizen.

“The fingerprints show that she is Guo Hua Ping and Guo Hua Ping is a Chinese citizen.”

In light of the evidence presented in various Senate hearings, the senator urged the Comelec to immediately dismiss Guo’s candidacy.

“She should be disqualified by the Comelec because they already said that Guo is not Filipino due to the matching of her fingerprint and her alien certificate of registration.”

Atty. Stephen David, Guo’s lawyer, confirmed in an ambush interview at the Department of Justice (DOJ) that his client will file her COC through a representative in a bid to secure the top seat in the municipality. David also emphasized that only the courts can decide on Guo’s citizenship.

Various lawmakers have expressed their disappointment regarding Guo’s mayoral bid. Sen. Risa Hontiveros warned that Guo would commit material misrepresentation if she claimed to be a Filipino citizen. Hontiveros further noted that this would add to the long list of lawsuits filed against her.

Alice Guo was stripped of her title as mayor of Bamban after the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) filed a quo warranto petition against her. Through a representative, Guo is expected to file her candidacy this Tuesday, 8 October, the last day for COC filings.

Guo is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail following the filing of qualified trafficking charges by the Regional Trial Court in Pasig City.