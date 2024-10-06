Futsal squad gets help from Filipinas

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is boosting the national women’s futsal team by adding members of the women’s football squad in the roster for the 2025 International Football Association (FIFA) Women’s World Cup.

PFF president John Gutierrez said some members of the Filipinas squad will suit up as well for the Futsal World Cup as the country will be the host of the inaugural edition of the 16-team tournament.

The tournament will be held from 21 November to 7 December.

“Very exciting times for us, especially for futsal enthusiasts. I would also like to share that some of our women’s national team players have committed their services to the futsal women’s team simply because some of them actually started in futsal,” Gutierrez said.

“Some of those players who played in the last Philippine Women’s Team in the last World Cup have said they would be happy to join the futsal team. So it’s looking very good.”

No names from the Filipinas squad have been announced for the futsal squad so far.

Getting some of the Filipinas to play for the Futsal World Cup will be big for the Philippines.

Not only will the women’s squad get a much-needed boost but it will also put some exposure for the sport and help it grow even further.

National women’s futsal mentor Vic Hermans will once again call the shots for the Philippines.

The Dutch mentor led the Philippines to a silver medal finish in the Philippine Football Federation Tri Nation Futsal Invitational 2023.