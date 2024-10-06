Former MPD-SMaRT chief eyes city council seat

A retired police officer and former head of the Manila Police District’s Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (MPD-SMaRT) is running for district councilor in Manila’s first district in the 2025 midterm elections.

P/Lt. Col. Rosalino Ibay Jr. was given a send-off by thousands of supporters last Saturday as he filed his certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) satellite office in SM Manila.

Ibay, known as “The Action Man Col Jhun Ibay” for his quick response to emergencies, retired from the police force in May 2024 to focus on family.

He joined the Aksyon Demokratiko party of former Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, his high school classmate.

Ibay is also the founder of BANAT (Buklod at Alyansang Nagkakaisang Anak ng Tondo) and BATON (Barangay Tanod Organization Network), vice chairman of KoopKoto (Cooperative of Workers of Tondo) and author of the BMS (Barangay Management System).

Meanwhile, billionaire businessman Samuel Versoza Jr. has announced his candidacy for mayor of Manila.

In his statement, Versoza said he will prioritize financial assistance for seniors, persons with disabilities, solo parents and students, as well as health care and job creation.

He added that he wants to clean up Manila and make it a showcase for the country.

“Our priority is to continue to provide financial assistance to our seniors, PWD, students and single parents as well as health, free hospitals and then jobs, livelihood projects and we are already doing this even though we are not yet participating in politics in Manila until we can lift the lives of our countrymen” Versoza said.

He also stressed that he would not comment on the political rivalry between former Mayor Isko Moreno and incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna.