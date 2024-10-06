Former Customs chief to seek Cebu mayoralty

More than 50,000 supporters gathered on 5 October to proclaim former Customs Commissioner and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Yogi Filemon Ruiz as their candidate for Cebu City mayor.

During the rally, Ruiz clarified, “I want to be clear on this...in this proclamation, I will not be announcing a vice mayor or congressman.”

He emphasized that the election is not about presenting a full slate but rather selecting candidates who align with the group's political goals.

Ruiz, who is running under the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL) party, said he will use his experience in law enforcement to bring decisive changes to Cebu City. He also revealed his councilor slate, which includes basketball veteran Bonel Balingit, Arlene Salahuddin, Emmanuel Maranga, Niceforo Iroy, Atty. Renil Oliva, Clarissa Otadoy, and Omar Kintanar.

Cebu filers

Meanwhile, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) with his running mate, basketball star Dondon Hontiveros. Rama's Partido Barug and Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipinas congressional candidates include ABC president Franklyn Ong for the north district and re-electionist Congressman Eduardo Rama for the south district.

Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia, along with his running mate Atty. Jose Daluz III, is expected to file their COCs on 8 October. Re-electionist Congresswoman Rachel Cutie Del Mar will run for the north district congressional seat under their ticket.

Additionally, the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) party is set to file their COCs, led by City Councilor Nestor Archival for mayor and former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for vice mayor.