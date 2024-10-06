Felix Mago Miguel teaches book design in Bohol

The National Museum of the Philippines Bohol (NMP-Bohol) organized the workshop Mugna/Gugma: The Art of Book Design on 22 September in its museum in Tagbiliaran, Bohol, with artist, illustrator and award-winning book designer Felix Mago Miguel.

Mugna is a Cebuano word that means to “create, produce, or design,” while gugma means “love.”

Earlier this year, Miguel and NMP-Bohol held successful two-day workshop on illustrating children’s books. The recent workshop was participated in by 30 Boholano artists with an interest in the art of book design. Participants got to known samplings of the works of Miguel, who talked about his own discoveries and explorations as an artist as he positioned Philippine design on the center stage.