Felix Mago Miguel teaches book design in Bohol

The National Museum of the Philippines Bohol (NMP-Bohol) organized the workshop Mugna/Gugma: The Art of Book Design on 22 September in its museum in Tagbiliaran, Bohol, with artist, illustrator and award-winning book designer Felix Mago Miguel.
Mugna is a Cebuano word that means to “create, produce, or design,” while gugma means “love.”
Earlier this year, Miguel and NMP-Bohol held successful two-day workshop on illustrating children’s books. The recent workshop was participated in by 30 Boholano artists with an interest in the art of book design. Participants got to known samplings of the works of Miguel, who talked about his own discoveries and explorations as an artist as he positioned Philippine design on the center stage.
Having lived in Bohol for almost 20 years with his wife, Amel, and their five children, Miguel is dedicated to imparting his experience and expertise to aspiring local artists, especially in Bohol.
Participants had an opportunity to learn the essentials of book design and practical design tools and techniques. The workshop also served as a platform for them to meet and possibly create collaborations.
When asked about his best advice to aspiring designers and artists, Miguel shared that there is one thing we need to dispose of in our culture, and that is the attitude of “puwede na” or mediocrity.
We are so used to doing shortcuts in our work that it has become ingrained in us that it is okay to lower standards and do work that is not perfect. We are good at learning many trades, but if we are to shine in design work and every other proper job, we should push to become masters and not just “puwede na.” Being masters of the trade, craft, or art means continuously studying and putting effort into coming up with better and better work. Regardless of the remuneration, our standards for outputs to submit should consistently be high.
The workshop was made possible with the support of the Provincial Government of Bohol’s Center for Culture and Arts Development, through the Bohol Arts and Cultural Heritage Council. It is among the numerous public programs the National Museum of the Philippines has set before 2024 ends.