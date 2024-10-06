EXPERIENTIAL ROADSHOW: Ford `Island Conquest’ makes a stop in Pampanga last weekend

Ford Philippines brought its experiential test drive roadshow, Ford Island Conquest (FIC), to Pampanga marking its first stop in Luzon.

The event took place at SM City Pampanga, featuring an in-mall display of the Ford Territory, Ford Everest, Ford Ranger, and the newly-launched Ford Bronco.

Attendees had the opportunity to test drive the Territory, Everest, and Ranger on-road as well as on a specially designed track, allowing them to experience the vehicles’ comfort, handling, and advanced driver-assist features.

“We are excited to return to the Culinary Capital of the Philippines with the Ford Island Conquest,” said Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.