EXPERIENTIAL ROADSHOW: Ford `Island Conquest’ makes a stop in Pampanga last weekend

Ford Philippines brought its experiential test drive roadshow, Ford Island Conquest (FIC), to Pampanga marking its first stop in Luzon.
The event took place at SM City Pampanga, featuring an in-mall display of the Ford Territory, Ford Everest, Ford Ranger, and the newly-launched Ford Bronco.
Attendees had the opportunity to test drive the Territory, Everest, and Ranger on-road as well as on a specially designed track, allowing them to experience the vehicles’ comfort, handling, and advanced driver-assist features.
“We are excited to return to the Culinary Capital of the Philippines with the Ford Island Conquest,” said Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.
“The feedback from customers and car enthusiasts in Pampanga has always been positive, and we look forward to providing an engaging experience.”
Participants who took a test drive received P5,000 discount on their vehicle purchase.
Those who reserved on the spot benefited from a P20,000 cash discount and entered the `Pick-a-Prize’ promotions, where they could win discounts of up to P100,000.
Additional prizes in the promotion include cash discounts of P50,000, P30,000, P20,000, and P10,000, as well as accessories packs, air purifiers, dash cameras, fuel vouchers, and premium bags.
The Ford Island Conquest at SM City Pampanga catered to the big mall crowd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.