Espinosa says he would have owned up killing Rizal

ALBUERA, Leyte — “Self-confessed drug lord” Kerwinn Espinosa said he is willing to testify in the International Criminal Court’s investigation into alleged human rights abuses during the war on drugs under the Duterte administration.

In a press conference in his hometown here on Saturday, Espinosa stated he is prepared to cooperate in the investigation to prove that extrajudicial killings occurred during the anti-drug campaign.

“I am 1,000 percent willing to achieve justice for my father, who was killed in prison and had a false story made about him,” Espinosa said, referring to his father, Mayor Rolando Espinosa.

The mayor was killed in a “shootout” on 5 November 2016, inside the Baybay City Provincial Jail, where he was detained for illegal drug possession.

Espinosa said he wants to allow the ICC investigation to take its course to identify those involved in human rights violations and ensure their incarceration.

He is running for mayor in Albuera, the same position his father held until his death. He filed his Certificate of Candidacy on 1 October, along with his younger sister, who is seeking to be the town’s vice mayor as his running mate.

Espinosa appealed to the media to refrain from referring to him as a “self-confessed drug lord,” especially now that all his drug-related cases have been dismissed in various courts.

He claimed that all his confessions made during a Senate hearing were fabrications by Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“I cannot blame the media because a story was created about me during the previous administration, especially by Bato. He was the one who said I was a member of the drug trade,” Espinosa said.

He admitted that he made those confessions to protect himself and his family amid drug-related killings at the time. “Even for the killing of Dr. Jose Rizal, I would have admitted to it back then,” he added.

Espinosa also apologized to former Sen. Leila de Lima for implicating her during his testimony. He said he has personally apologized to De Lima, and his apology was accepted.