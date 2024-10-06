Erwin Tulfo joins ruling Lakas-CMD party

Ruling party Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) has welcomed ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo as its newest member who will be gunning for a senatorial seat in the 2025 polls alongside Senator Bong Revilla.

Tulfo’s oath on Friday raised the party’s strength to 112 or more than one-third of the total number of lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

The broadcaster-turned-politician officially threw his hat in the Senate race after filing his certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Sunday, barely two weeks after being endorsed by President Ferdinand Marcos as part of his senatorial slate.

Lakas-CMD is chaired by House Speaker Martin Romualdez and is allied with his cousin President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s coalition, Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, composed of the country's major political parties.

Tulfo will run alongside his brother, Ben Tulfo, an independent candidate. Both are frontrunners in the pre-election surveys. Their brother, Raffy Tulfo, is an incumbent senator.

The two senatorial hopefuls, meanwhile, shrugged off accusations that they were establishing a political dynasty by pursuing their ambition of a legislative position.

“As long as there is no law yet, then we let the people decide. If there’s already a law, then we stop. Political dynasties have been an issue for a long time. I believe it won’t stop until there’s a law,” Erwin said.

A former journalist and Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Tulfo is renowned for his fearless, no-nonsense approach to public service and unwavering dedication to the welfare of marginalized Filipinos.

He said he would represent the middle class, including its clamor for wage hikes and additional benefits.

Romualdez, on the other hand, said that Tulfo is a “tremendous asset” to the party and the public, citing his track record and fearless advocacy for the underprivileged.

“His voice will play a crucial role in advancing our legislative agenda, and we are confident that his influence will help uplift the lives of every Filipino,” Romualdez said.