Eco-friendly items at Green Finds

The SM Group not only promotes sustainable products through its supermarkets. Its department stores and malls have Green Finds sections where shoppers can buy eco-friendly items made of sustainable materials and those that have gone through green technology.

Green Finds showcases reusable bags, bamboo utensils, organic skin care products, bed sheets made of bamboo fiber, biodegradable plant pots, tarp bags and baskets made of natural materials such as buri, bamboo, abaca and seagrass.

Cathy Salceda-Ileto, SM Retail and program head for SM Green Finds, says the initiative promotes an eco-friendly lifestyle and supports local community.

“The SM Green Finds is the biggest community effort from the largest retail company in the Philippines. It gives supplier partners who are just starting their green product-line the platform they need, and a brighter spotlight for the more advanced products and brand to help them continue their own green product innovation and business,” she says.

By having a dedicated spot for sustainable products, it easy for consumers to go green, Ileto adds.

Green Finds items also are labeled as such.

“Green finds badge is assurance that products are sustainably sourced, made from eco-friendly materials or support local communities,” Ileto explains.

She urged Filipino consumers to join SM in creating a healthy planet for future generations.

“Together, we can make a difference one green find at a time,” she says.