Eala up against top Czech netter

Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala begins her campaign Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 Wuhan Open in China against Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Eala and the world No. 37 Siniakova do battle at 11 a.m. for the right to go up against world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Round of 32.

Sabalenka earned a bye, giving her a chance to scout her potential opponent in this match.

The No. 150-ranked Eala last played in September at the Guadalajara Open Akron in Mexico where she absorbed a 2-6, 2-6 loss against Czech world No. 45 netter Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32.

Beating Siniakova, the No. 1 women’s doubles player in the world, will be easier said than done as she boasts of five professional titles in her belt.

The 28-year-old netter also has two Olympic gold medals after winning the women’s doubles in Tokyo with contryman Barbora Krejčíková in 2021 before ruling the mixed doubles event with another Czech player in Tomáš Macháč in 2024.

Eala has yet to win a singles trophy since July after conquering the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain.

There, the two-time Junior Grand Slam winner defeated Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva of Andorra, 6-4, 6-4, in the championship round.