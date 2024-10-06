Duterte diehard seeks Senate seat

Eyeing to become Senate newcomers, Filipino musician Jimmy Bondoc and ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo filed their candidacy papers on Sunday. Bondoc, who was accompanied by Senator Robinhood Padilla, is running under PDP Laban.

“I’m loyal to the PDP Laban and I will also be loyal to the best policies,” he said.

Asked if he is loyal to former president Rodrigo Duterte, Bondoc said, “Absolutely. He is my friend. My goal is to strengthen the best of the best of the Duterte principle.”

If elected, Bondoc, also a lawyer, said he would optimize the entertainment industry as an economic force.

Bondoc previously served as a member of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation board of directors.

“As long as there is no law [against political dynasty], let the people decide. If there will be a law already, then we’ll stop,” Tulfo said.

“It’s not going to stop as long as there’s no law. Do we want one Tulfo, two Tulfos, three Tulfos? We let the people decide. That rests on the power of the people,” he added.

Tulfo is running under Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) of Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

“Why Lakas-CMD? Because I believe Lakas-CMD encompasses everybody. Not just Christians, not just Muslims, not just Democrats. That’s why I joined because of the belief that we represent everybody,” he said.

If elected, Erwin will be joining his brother, Senator Raffy. Their brother, Ben, a hard-hitting broadcaster, is also seeking to crash the Senate.

“Eversince, me and my brother help the poor and the oppressed,” Erwin said.

Erwin Tulfo joining the Lakas-CMD on Friday raised the party’s strength to 112 or more than one-third of the total number of lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Tulfo is a former journalist and Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. He said he would represent the middle class, including its clamor for wage hikes and additional benefits, among others.

“They are sometimes forgotten or often left behind because the government is focused on those in the margins. What about those in the middle class? What about the professionals, those just below the middle class, those working in fast food, sales clerks, security guards?” he asked.

Romualdez said Rep. Tulfo is a “tremendous asset” to the party and the public, citing his track record and fearless advocacy for the underprivileged.

“His voice will play a crucial role in advancing our legislative agenda, and we are confident that his influence will help uplift the lives of every Filipino,” Romualdez said.

With Tulfo joining Lakas-CMD, the House chief expects a bolstered party’s legislative drive, particularly on social reforms and public welfare initiatives.