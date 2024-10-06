DoJ: Aksyon Fund is for all Pinoy workers abroad

A legal opinion issued by the Department of Justice (DoJ) declared that the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga Overseas Filipino Workers na Nangangailangan (Aksyon) Fund is “for all OFWs in need of assistance, wherever they are.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla stated in the opinion that the Aksyon Fund is not only for Filipinos stationed in countries where Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) exist.

The opinion was sought by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, who informed Remulla of the limited access that distressed OFWs have to the Aksyon Fund.

Cacdac cited Section 14 of Republic Act 11641, known as the DMW Act, which states that the Aksyon Fund provides legal and other forms of assistance “to OFWs at Foreign Service Posts where MWOs have been established and staffed.”

Remulla emphasized that the clear intent of the fund is “to safeguard the rights of all OFWs.” He said excluding repatriated OFWs and those who have yet to depart the country would defeat the fundamental purpose for which the fund was established.