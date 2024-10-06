Did Ogie Diaz just confirm Troy Montero’s sex video?

Willie-Sugar romance revealed after seven years

Willie Revillame’s seven year romance with Sugar Mercado was unwittingly revealed when a video showing the latter castigating a woman out of jealousy surfaced on the Internet.

As discussed by an online show hosted by Cristy Fermin, Showbiz Now Na, it showed a short clip where a woman was confronting Mercado.

“Nag-iisip ka ba, Sugar? Ako? Ako, Sugar? Ano’ng ginawa kong masama sa iyo (Do you think, Sugar? Me? Me, Sugar? What wrong did I do to you),” the woman asks in the background.

Fermin recalled Mercado complaining to Revillame about his businessman-friend. The TV host, siding with Mercado, reneged his ties with his close friend.

“’Yun ba ang privacy? Pitong taon na ipinagkakaila ninyo, hindi ninyo inaamin na mayroon kayong relasyon pero sa isang ganitong klase lamang ay buking na buking na kayo (Is that privacy? It’s been seven years that you were denying. You don’t admit that you have a relationship but in one instance you are already out),” Fermin said.

The incriminating video was reportedly posted by Mercado on her social media account.