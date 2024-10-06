Did Ogie Diaz just confirm Troy Montero’s sex video?

The Internet is abuzz with rumors that Troy Montero has a sex video doing rounds on social media.
A guy who looks like a young Montero is seen pleasuring himself in a less-than-a-minute video. There are three videos of that kind that made it to X (formerly Twitter).
In his online show uploaded Saturday, 5 October, blogger and talent manager Ogie Diaz was asked by his co-host Mama Loi if it was indeed Montero on the video.
“Sabi ng source ko, matagal na daw ‘yung video (My source said it is an old video),” came Diaz’s reply.
Montero has not reacted about the issue in any of his social media accounts.
Willie-Sugar romance revealed after seven years
Willie Revillame’s seven year romance with Sugar Mercado was unwittingly revealed when a video showing the latter castigating a woman out of jealousy surfaced on the Internet.
As discussed by an online show hosted by Cristy Fermin, Showbiz Now Na, it showed a short clip where a woman was confronting Mercado.
“Nag-iisip ka ba, Sugar? Ako? Ako, Sugar? Ano’ng ginawa kong masama sa iyo (Do you think, Sugar? Me? Me, Sugar? What wrong did I do to you),” the woman asks in the background.
Fermin recalled Mercado complaining to Revillame about his businessman-friend. The TV host, siding with Mercado, reneged his ties with his close friend.
“’Yun ba ang privacy? Pitong taon na ipinagkakaila ninyo, hindi ninyo inaamin na mayroon kayong relasyon pero sa isang ganitong klase lamang ay buking na buking na kayo (Is that privacy? It’s been seven years that you were denying. You don’t admit that you have a relationship but in one instance you are already out),” Fermin said.
The incriminating video was reportedly posted by Mercado on her social media account.
Bruno Mars reposts lookalike Pinoy singer
Popular American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars was obviously impressed that he reposted a video of his lookalike on his IG story.
A guy from Cebu joined It’s Showtime Kalokalike segment and he won the heart of the madlang people with his performance.
No sooner, the real Bruno Mars who is part Filipino and part Ametican, posted a portion of the segment on his IG story.
Even netizens noticed the guy’s uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood singer.
“super entertaining, the voice is so incredible I think better than all the contestants here sa kanya lang ako napapalakpak (I only clapped for him) he is so good! Grabe kahit si bruno mars nanonood ng It’s Showtime. (Wow! Even Bruno Mars watches It’s Showtime),” said one fan.
‘Lavender Fields,’ ‘Pamilya Sagrado,’ ‘Batang Quiapo’ break online records
Viewers continue to tune in to ABS-CBN’s hit primetime shows every night after Lavender Fields, Pamilya Sagrado and Batang Quiapo logged all-time high viewership records.
Lavender Fields recorded 657,514 peak concurrent views in a thrilling episode where Jasmin (Jodi Sta. Maria) confessed to Zandro (Albert Martinez) why she changed her identity to Lavender Fields.
Pamilya Sagrado also reached a new milestone by becoming the first primetime series on the third slot to reach more than 300,000 concurrent views after tallying 307,369 peak views.
Meanwhile, Batang Quiapo holds the all-time high concurrent viewership record for a primetime show with more than 800,000 live concurrent viewership.