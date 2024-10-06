DA eyes Mindanao agri-output

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Sunday it was expediting the implementation of three major projects in Mindanao aimed at boosting the region’s productivity in the agri-fishery sector.

In a statement, the DA — through the second additional financing for the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP-AF2) — said that it seeks to improve the country’s food logistics and access.

It added that the initiative builds on the achievements of the first PRDP and addresses the demands of the post-Covid era by supporting agri-fishery recovery and ensuring a food-secure “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“The DA-PRDP Scale-Up project is designed to tackle the persistent challenges in the agri-fishery sector by emphasizing clustering and consolidation as a strategy, enhancing private sector participation and ensuring climate resilience in project interventions,” said the DA.

On the other hand, the Mindanao Inclusive Agriculture Development Project is seen to increase agricultural yield resilience, market access, and services for organized farmer and fisherfolk groups in selected ancestral domains and value chains across Mindanao.