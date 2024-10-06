Compassionate service continues

As your Mr. Malasakit, our service to the Filipino people continues. I already filed my Certificate of Candidacy for my senatorial reelection bid on 3 October.

If given the opportunity once again, I will remain faithful to the compassionate brand of public service that I have shown through the years and ensure that Filipinos especially the poor, the needy, the helpless and the hopeless are given the help and attention they need from the government.

In fact, immediately after filing my COC together with PDP-Laban party mates Senator Ronald Dela Rosa and Philip Salvador, we rushed to Parañaque City to help in the rebuilding efforts of 346 recovering fire victims who were given housing assistance through our partnership with DHSUD.

We will tirelessly advocate for viable solutions to make sure that government services are brought closer to Filipinos in need.

Meanwhile, my commitment to help bring public healthcare closer to Filipinos continues! After many hearings conducted by the Senate Committee on Health, of which I am the chairperson, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation finally scrapped the illogical, immoral, and anti-poor Single Period of Confinement Policy.

Through our relentless probe, the public was made aware of this decade-old policy which allows only one availment of benefits for the same illness or procedure within 90 calendar days.

With our resolve to hold PhilHealth accountable for its initial promise to abolish the rule, Filipinos will now be unburdened by this outdated and unnecessary policy.

Our efforts will not rest on this development, especially amid our discovery of so many PhilHealth reserve funds still unutilized with P89.9 billion being transferred back to the National Treasury.

I strongly oppose plans to use these funds for other purposes as I believe that PhilHealth funds intended to protect the health of Filipinos must be used for health!

We will not stop until PhilHealth fulfills its other promises, including reducing premium contributions, increasing case rates, expanding benefits, reforming emergency outpatient policies, prioritizing preventive care packages, and providing free medicines and assistive devices like eyeglasses and wheelchairs, among others.

During the public hearing of the Senate Health Committee last October 2, we emphasized further to health officials that they must fulfill their commitments to the public and hold themselves accountable given that health equates to life itself for every Filipino. Despite these concerns, we are happy to have learned from DOH that more than 15 million Filipinos have benefitted from the Malasakit Centers program which was enacted into law through Republic Act 11463 that I principally authored and sponsored in 2019.

Aside from legislation and policy-making and even amid my filing of candidacy, our job to help those most in need remains unhampered.

On 30 September, as an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, we aided 1,667 indigents in partnership with Gapan City Mayor Emary Joy Pascual. We are also grateful to be declared as an adopted son of Gapan City during my visit.

On the first day of October, we once again joined the National Congress of the Liga ng Mga Barangay 5th Cluster held in Pasay City to strengthen our collaboration with barangay leaders in improving public service delivery at the grassroots.

On 5 October, we aided 1,124 impoverished residents in Caraga, Davao Oriental with Vice Mayor Melody Benitez and other councilors, followed by our inspection at the town’s Super Health Center. In partnership with Caraga Mayor Ronnie Osnan, about 250 indigents were also given financial support through our initiative on top of kilos of rice, and other forms of aid from my office.

In the interim, my Malasakit Team continues with its mission to assist struggling workers who were also given temporary employment through our support. The previous week, they aided 150 displaced workers in Sto. Tomas, Malvar, and Balete in Batangas with Sto. Tomas VM Cathy Jaurigue-Perez, Malvar VM Bert Lat, and Balete VM Alvin Payo; 191 in Baybay and Hindang, Leyte with Baybay City Mayor Boying Cari and Hindang Mayor Betty Cabal; 1,460 in Garcia Hernandez, Loay, Loboc, Dauis, and Panglao in Bohol with VG Tita Baja, Dauis Mayor Ramon Bullen and VM Miriam Sumaylo, Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay and VM Noel Hormachuelos, and Loboc Councilor Efren Mandin; 64 in Allen, Northern Samar with VM Christian Lao; 64 in Catbalogan City, and 64 in Calbiga, Samar with BM Elpa de Jesus and BM Luzviminda Nacario; 670 farmers and fisherfolks in San Agustin, Surigao del Sur with Mayor Nick Alameda; and 67 in San Joaquin and Igbaras, Iloilo with VG Tingting Garin.

Moreover, 22 in Pasig City with VM Dodot Jaworski and 12 in Las Piñas with Brgy. Captain Cesar Rubio was also given assistance by my team on top of the livelihood assistance program they qualified for from the national government.

We also assisted 191 typhoon and fire victims in Bacolod City and San Carlos City, Negros Occidental; 30 fire victims in Malabon City; and 19 in Capoocan, Leyte. In coordination with the National Housing Authority, these beneficiaries also qualified for the emergency housing assistance program that I advocated for to help victims buy materials to rebuild their homes.

We also aided 200 impoverished residents in Socorro, Oriental Mindoro with Mayor Nemmen Perez; 1,000 in Labason, Zamboanga del Norte with Mayor Jed Quimbo; 160 in Matanao, Davao del Sur with VM Erick Agbon and Brgy. Captain Ian Bacamante; and 66 in Lavezares, Northern Samar with Mayor Ed Saludaga.

In partnership with Tuguegarao City Mayor Laila Ting, we provided financial support and other forms of aid to 166 residents from vulnerable sectors last week.

Meanwhile, my office also provided more support to our 52 CHED scholars in Nueva Vizcaya and 200 TESDA scholars in Danao City, Cebu while also extending support to the World Teachers Day 2024 celebration held at Cagayan de Oro City as well as participating in the Davao del Norte Provincial Cooperative Month Celebration Opening Program with Gov. Edwin Jubahib.

We also attended the Cebu Doctors University Alumni Association (CDUAA) Medical Health Mission in Mandaue City Cebu where 450 persons benefitted, and the Sulu State College Sportsfest, which I have supported together with the Philippine Sports Commission.

I also commend the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Malinao, Albay last week, which aligns with our vision to bring government services to Filipinos.

As your Senator Kuya Bong Go, I offer my unrelenting passion to serve our fellow Filipinos. Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos. Sama-sama nating ipagpatuloy ang serbisyong may tapang at malasakit para sa bawat Pilipino!