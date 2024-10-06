ComClark offers CAAP air traffic system upgrade

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is evaluating the unsolicited proposal from ComClark Network and Technology Corp., an internet and data services company led by Pampanga-based businessman Dennis Anthony Uy, to upgrade the country’s air traffic services.

In a spot interview at the Cebu Pacific Gala Night last week, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista confirmed receiving a proposal from ComClark.

He said the potential privatization of the air traffic system could relieve some operational burdens for DoTr, allowing it to concentrate more on its regulatory duties rather than airport operations.

During the same event, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo emphasized that no final decisions have been made yet regarding ComClark’s proposal.

“ComClark submitted. It is being considered and that has to be evaluated, but nothing (is) final (yet) because that is unsolicited,” Tamayo said.

In a text message on Sunday, ComClark CEO Uy confirmed that the submission aims to assist the government in improving air traffic systems.

“Yes, we have submitted a proposal to help the government in improving our air traffic systems. Together with our international partners, we have the technology, capability, and experience to ensure that our air transport system is among the safest and the best in the world,” Uy said.

Founded in 1996 in partnership with Clark Telecom Inc., a subsidiary of PLDT Inc., ComClark aims to enhance connectivity services across the country.

Wide range of services

The company provides a range of solutions, including satellite internet, satellite communication networks, datacasting, and content delivery networks.

Currently, the country utilizes the Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) system, which enhances safety in air traffic control by reducing the workload for controllers and pilots.

The P10.8 billion project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, was completed in October 2017.

The CNS/ATM system improves airport capacity and efficiency, minimizing delays and allowing for more flexible flight routes.

However, following the 2023 New Year incident at NAIA that caused nationwide flight delays, the DOTR has called for a system upgrade, with Bautista planning to initiate this upgrade by 2025.