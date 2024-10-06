Coldplay serenades with ‘Moon Music’

“I’ll be back on my feet again, ‘cause I am a mountain.”

Serenading fans with love-infused melodies, Coldplay is indeed back at their feet again with their tenth and latest album, Moon Music, which dropped on Friday.

The album, packed with emotionally charged tracks, showcases the American boy band’s ability to blend heartfelt lyrics with diverse musical influences, marking yet another strong presence in the industry.

In a recent video, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin shared that the album centers around the idea that love is the most powerful response to life’s challenges.

“I think what this album is about is a response to struggling with all the conflict within oneself, within myself, and also all the conflict outside, and working out what the best response is,” said Martin.

The album features their chart-topping single “We Peay,” which topped the iTunes chart in August, as well as “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” a double nominee single at the June MTV VMAs.

Accompanying the album is their third single, “All My Love,” a touching piano ballad co-written by Martin and Moses, his 18-year-old son with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Although it has been revealed that Moon Music is one of the last albums Coldplay will release before taking a step back from the music scene, fans remain thrilled to experience the band’s emotionally rich lyrics throughout the tracks.

Emotive collaboration

Composed of 10 songs, the album is filled with tracks that celebrate emotive collaboration and showcase Coldplay’s artistic evolution.

While the band remained committed to their signature emotive style, “Jupiter” features a refreshing acoustic guitar arrangement that the band hasn’t used in years, playing with a mix of the old and new Coldplay.

“Good Feelings,” on the other hand, brings a vibrant soul-disco vibe that has listeners grooving along like they’re in a Maroon 5 jam. With its upbeat rhythm and uplifting energy, the track radiates positivity, reminding listeners to never forget the good, good feelings in whatever they go through.

Offering a new staple for wedding playlists, “All My Love” unfolds as a powerful ballad, capturing the emotional essence which highlights Coldplay’s strength. With its heartfelt lyrics reminiscent of the magic found in “Yellow,” this track sprinkles a touch of love that feels both timeless and fresh.

Aside from the title track, the remaining songs such as “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” “We Pray,” “Aeterna,” “iAAM,” “rainbow” and One World,” also play with the listeners’ heartstrings, pulling it into the cosmos the band has imagined.

A love that saves

Building on the sustainability efforts of their current world tour, which has reduced carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 59 percent compared to their last tour, Coldplay has taken another step forward by producing the world’s first-ever recycled album.

In collaboration with The Ocean Cleanup, each copy of Moon Music is crafted from nine recycled PET-plastic bottles sourced from post-consumer waste.

The album’s EcoCD edition is made from 70 percent river plastic, intercepted by The Ocean Cleanup from the Rio Las Vacas in Guatemala, effectively preventing it from polluting the Gulf of Honduras and the Atlantic Ocean.

Moon Music marks Coldplay’s first album in three years, following their 2021 release “Music Of The Spheres.” It is also the band’s second-to-last album before they retire.

Martin confirmed that Coldplay’s retirement will come after their 12th studio album. “We are only going to do 12 proper albums, and that’s real,” the singer said.