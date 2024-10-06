Cogon police commander shot dead

Cagayan de Oro City — An unidentified gunman shot and killed the commander of a police community precinct in the southern Philippines late Saturday evening.

Police identified the victim as Police Capt. Abdulkaher Armama, head of the Cogon Market precinct in Cagayan de Oro city.

Initial investigations showed that Armama was shot twice in the back of the head as he was walking toward his home in Green Hills Zone 2 after leaving duty. His wife heard the gunshots and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the gunman was loitering in the area before the shooting and followed Armama after he parked his car. The suspect fled on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

Police recovered two spent bullet shells at the scene.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of Capt. Armama during this painful and tragic time. We assure them that we will do all necessary actions to apprehend and bring to justice the perpetrators,” the Police Regional Office 10 said in a statement on Sunday.

“We call on the public to come forward with any information that can aid in our investigation. We must stand united in rejecting violence and ensuring that justice is served.”

Meantime, Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno directed city police to strengthen security and solve the killing as he offered condolences to Armama’s family.

The regional police office said the attack on Armama was unacceptable and vowed to arrest the suspects.

Armama was a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Masidlak Class of 2017. He was known for his work against illegal drugs.

“He fearlessly led the charge against drug syndicates, putting his life on the line to make our city a safer place,” his family said in a statement.