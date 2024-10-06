CARMINA VILLAROEL CLAPS BACK AT BASHERS

During the farewell media conference of the high-rating afternoon Kapuso teleserye Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap, actress Carmina Villaroel spoke about the consistent bashing on her and her family.

“Kung kilala niyo ako sasabihin niyo na hindi siya ganyan, kayo ang magsasalita para sa akin (If you know me, you know that it’s not in my character to react like that and you will defend me),” Carmina said.

The actress added that whatever explanation she makes to tell her side of the story is useless.

“Kahit ano pa ang sabihin mo kahit mag-explain ka sa isang basher, sarado na isip niya eh, hindi siya makikinig (Whatever you say to a basher they will never listen. Their minds are already closed),” she said.

The seasoned actress explained that she can’t help but get affected in a way and sometimes get shocked by things posted on social media.

“Kung may sama ako ng loob sa isang tao hindi ako ganyan, hindi ko rin masabi na na-aapektuhan ako parang ah ganyan ba? (If I have things to say to a person I will not say it the way it’s posted on social media),” she said.

The consistent bashing issue on Carmina follows after the break-up of her son Mavy Legaspi with actress Kyline Alcantara.