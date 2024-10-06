Campos has Mayora Abby in his corner ahead of in-laws showdown

During an interview yesterday, outgoing Makati City Mayor Abby Binay said that her husband, Congressman Luis Campos, draws his political strength from her.

“I will say that the strength of Luis lies with me. He has me,” said Binay in response to a query from reporters during the filing of Campos' certificate of candidacy for mayor of Makati.

Campos will be running against Mayor Abby's older sister, Senator Nancy Binay, for the Makati mayoralty.

Mayor Abby also emphasized that her key concern is the continuity of the governance they have introduced, which she said has been for the betterment of "Makatizens," or locals of the city she leads.

“I have been giving to the Makati citizens what they deserve and it will be given also to the poorest of the poor since that is my priority legislative agenda aside from the revisiting of outdated laws,” Binay said.

The senatorial aspirant also stressed, “'Di pwede ang pwede na. Dapat better ang serbisyo sa publiko maging sa buong lugar sa Pilipinas, at ang boses sa Senado ng Brgy. EMBOS (Enlisted Mens Barrio) na nawalan ng karapatan at kahalagahan pagdating sa senado.”

'Fight for Makatizens'

Mayor Abby, while pitching for her husband to be the next mayor of Makati, reiterated that the next mayor should fight for the welfare of Makatizens.

She urged the public to focus on platforms and accomplishments rather than personal family matters, highlighting the need for discussions centered on community service and future plans.

During the filing of the COC, Campos was joined by Abby, their supporters, 1st District Representative Romulo “Kid” Pena, who is running for vice mayor, and several local officials, including Councilor Dennis “Alden” Almario, who is running for Congressman of the Second Congressional District of Makati, and Vice Mayor Monique "Nik" Quiríno Lagdaméo, running for Congresswoman of the First District of the city.

Campos outlined his key platforms, emphasizing his commitment to continuing the initiatives started by the younger Binay.

“Our priority is to continue the projects of Mayora Abby to ensure continuity and security for Makatizens,” Campos said.

He highlighted plans to focus on good governance, healthcare, social services, and new infrastructure programs, which he promised to announce soon.

“I’ve been prepared for this for long time. There is no substitute to an early preparation and we prepared as early as prior to the pandemic,” he added.