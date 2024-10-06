'But First, Coffee' ready for future challenges

But First, Coffee – a rising brand in the country – is evolving from a humble home-based coffee business in 2020 to a nationwide favorite with 180 branches and counting as it remains committed to providing affordable, great tasting coffee for all.

Recalling a milestone last month, But First, Coffee – which organized the “But First, Coffee: Kuz Coff33 Break” event at the SM Mall of Asia main atrium last 25 August 2024 – featured NBA champion Kyle Kuzma along with basketball-themed activities, coffee tastings and a meet-and-greet with the NBA superstar.

The day began with PR3-GAM3, a prelude that featured But First, Coffee’s current offerings and showcased popular Event Carts with Coffee Bar, Matcha Bar, and Milky Bar experiences.

Kuzma’s arrival created a frenzy among fans, who swarmed from the first to the third floors of the mall. It was his first-ever public appearance in the Philippines.

But First, Coffee is no stranger to notable collaborations. Their partnership with Jinro to launch the Sun-Fizzed Sips drink line and collaboration with local chocolate brand Auro Chocolate for the Auro Series are just a few examples of how the brand is redefining the coffee landscape in the Philippines.

The “But First, Coffee: Kuz Coff33 Break” was more than just a promotional affair — it was a bold statement of where But First, Coffee stands in the market today and where it’s heading, proving that it’s ready to take on bigger challenges and solidify its place as a key player in the Philippine coffee scene.