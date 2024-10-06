BoC seizes P2-M smuggled onions

Operatives from the Bureau of Customs (BoC) Port of Manila seized a shipment of 25,000 kilograms of fresh onions worth an estimated P2 million last 3 October 2024.

Reports said that the shipment — which arrived from China, lacked the required Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance (SPSIC) from the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Plant Industry (DA-BPI).

District collector Rizalino Jose C. Torralba led the inspection along with representatives from the DA-BPI.

The examination is important for protecting public health and the agricultural sector, according to Torralba.

“The recent seizure is indicative of our unwavering commitment to preventing the entry of products that violate laws, rules, and regulations into our markets,” Torralba said.

Mandated to supervise and control the clearance of vessels and aircraft engaged in foreign commerce, the BoC is tasked to collect nearly P1 trillion this year after generating P883.624 billion in revenues in 2023.