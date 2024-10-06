Bataan feted at 10th CLEXAH

Clark Freeport — The province of Bataan was recently hailed during the 10th Central Luzon Excellence Awards for Health (CLEXAH), held at the Quest Hotel on 30 September.

Bataan Governor Joet Garcia expressed his elation over the three prestigious awards given to the province.

The first is the Good Practice on Health 2024 award for the 1Bataan Seal of Healthy Barangay, accompanied by a P50,000 cash prize. Second, the province won the Outstanding Performance in 2023 for the LGU Health Scorecard, earning a P500,000 award. Lastly, Bataan received the Excellence Award in Universal Health Care Implementation.

Garcia also hailed the local government of Hermosa as it won P100,000 for the Good Practice on Health award for their program, Serbisyong Pangkalusugang Sapat, Garantisadong Abot Kamay Para sa Lahat.