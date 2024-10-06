Ballet Manila transforms classic ‘Florante at Laura’ into grand dance production

“Something magical happens when artists come together!” Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, Ballet Manila’s creative director, couldn’t contain her excitement when asked about the upcoming world premiere of Florante at Laura.

The production, which comes at the heels of the ballet company’s successful Ibong Adarna, will be staged at the Aliw Theater on 12 October, at 8 p.m, and on 13 and 19 October at 5 p.m. Florante at Laura will gather some of the country’s esteemed creatives in music, literature, ballet, and stage production.

A collaboration of masters in their craft

“Florante at Laura was a project that was going to be Gerardo Francisco’s next epic adventure. This was planned way before the pandemic happened,” recalled Macuja-Elizalde.

Francisco is the dance company’s longtime principal dancer and co-artistic associate, who also choreographed the award-winning Ibong Adarna. Working with him is the British choreographer Martin Lawrance who is behind Ballet Manila’s full length innovative retelling of Romeo and Juliet in the Filipino setting.

With this collaboration, Francisco shared, “Clear communication, thorough discussions, and mutual support were crucial in keeping us on track.”

To this, Lawrance agreed. “We just seem to click and bounce ideas off of each other. It has so far been a very fruitful collaboration. Communication has been the key!”

From the collaboration between Francisco and Lawrance, the pieces to this production started falling into place when Macuja-Elizalde invited writer and balagtasan expert Michael Coroza as a guest in her show, Art 2 Art, where she asked him to watch Ibong Adarna. “I then invited Michael to collaborate with Gerardo and Martin Lawrence to create the libretto for Florante at Laura.”

Soon after, the quest for a composer began. Macuja-Elizalde imagined someone who can create original compositions akin to a Filipino Tchaikovsky — sweeping, dramatic, powerful, and romantic. “I was so very thrilled when National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab said yes!” shared Macuja-Elizalde.

Cayabyab was named National Artist in 2018 with an extensive body of work ranging from orchestras and full-length musical productions to television and commercials.

“It had been quite some time since I wrote a large musical work,” he shared.

Despite being a seasoned composer and musician, Ryan was thrilled to work with fellow creatives: “Most important before I start creating music is the mutual understanding among the other creatives and the producer regarding style and medium of music.”

Breathing life into his original compositions is the Orchestra of the Filipino Youth (OFY) under the baton of his son, Toma Cayabyab — another dream fulfilled for Ryan.

“Everything is a surprise and wonder for me. I challenged myself into accepting this landmark ballet production, and I hope that it becomes an important legacy for all of us involved in it,” he said.