And the poll derby is on!

Candidates for the May 2025 elections have trooped to various Commission on Elections field offices to file their certificates of candidacy (CoC) within the prescribed submission period from 1 to 8 October 2024. The stakes are high: 12 senatorial seats, 63 party-list representative slots, and 254 congressional district positions are up for grabs. Thousands of local government elective posts are also at stake.
In Makati City, Mayor Abby Binay has officially filed her candidacy for the Senate under the Nationalist People’s Coalition as part of Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas. She aims to champion social programs focused on health, education and governance, proposing free maintenance medicine for the poorest Filipinos at her launch event at the Manila Hotel’s Tent City.
Luis Campos, Binay’s husband, has filed his CoC for local chief executive the next day. He expressed his commitment to continuity, vowing to support and expand upon Mayor Binay’s initiatives, particularly in governance and infrastructure.
Meanwhile, George Royeca, CEO of motorcycle ride-hailing company Angkas, led a rally to launch his partylist group, Angkasangga. He pledged to advocate for the rights of riders in Congress, signaling a grassroots movement dedicated to improving their livelihoods. In addition, Kaunlad Pinoy, a coalition of Filipino micro-entrepreneurs, is seeking to amplify the voices of small businesses in Congress.
In Cebu City, former Customs Commissioner and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Yogi Filemon Ruiz energized over 50,000 supporters at his rally to announce his candidacy for mayor. Ruiz’s message focused on purpose and alignment, aiming to unite his supporters beyond traditional political affiliations.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, on the other hand, is seeking her third term, backed by a strong lineup of local officials. Her commitment to inclusive progress has resonated with constituents, who appreciate the tangible improvements made during her tenure. Across Muntinlupa, Mayor Ruffy Biazon continues to champion the city’s growth through a comprehensive agenda addressing economic and social needs.
Additionally, former Malabon City Mayor Antolin “Lenlen” Oreta III has filed his CoC for congressman in the city’s lone district for the 2025 elections, while Atty. Dindo M. Hidalgo has filed for mayor of Boac, Marinduque.
The indefatigable Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is also in the spotlight, focusing on disaster response and healthcare as he seeks reelection. His recent outreach to fire victims in Parañaque underscores his hands-on approach to public service.
As these candidates prepare for the elections, their collective efforts reflect a dynamic political landscape in the Philippines, one that seeks to empower marginalized voices and enhance community welfare. Now, it is up to the people not only to vote but to vote wisely.