And the poll derby is on!

In Makati City, Mayor Abby Binay has officially filed her candidacy for the Senate under the Nationalist People’s Coalition as part of Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas. She aims to champion social programs focused on health, education and governance, proposing free maintenance medicine for the poorest Filipinos at her launch event at the Manila Hotel’s Tent City.

Luis Campos, Binay’s husband, has filed his CoC for local chief executive the next day. He expressed his commitment to continuity, vowing to support and expand upon Mayor Binay’s initiatives, particularly in governance and infrastructure.