Aboitiz considers Davao Airport bid

After securing the concession for the modernization of Laguindingan Airport in Northern Mindanao, Aboitiz Group, through its infrastructure arm Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), remains open to pursuing other regional airport upgrades, including Davao International Airport, but only under favorable terms.

In a recent interview, Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz said the company is awaiting the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) release of the terms of reference (ToR) for the Davao International Airport modernization project before deciding whether to bid.

“(We will bid), depending on the term because they (DoTr) decided to solicit, they won’t accept unsolicited (proposals),” Aboitiz said, noting that the shift to a solicited format prevents the submission of unsolicited proposals.

Better opportunities set

According to Aboitiz, unsolicited proposals usually offer better opportunities for private companies like them.

Davao International Airport, also known as Francisco Bangoy International Airport, is the main gateway to Davao City, featuring a 3,000-meter precision runway and a capacity to handle 3 to 4 million passengers annually.

AIC, which operates Mactan-Cebu International Airport, recently secured the P12.75-billion Laguindingan Airport modernization project. For this, AIC partnered with the Irish state-run company daa International as a Technical Services Advisor.

AIC is also the original proponent for the Bohol Panglao International Airport, which is set for a Swiss Challenge, and was the second-best bidder for the Iloilo International Airport upgrade.

The DoTr has announced that other airports slated for modernization include Basco, Busuanga, Cauayan, Tuguegarao, Bacolod, Calbayog, Catbalogan, Catarman, Davao, General Santos, Ormoc and Surigao.