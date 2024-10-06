A tribute to National Artist Agnes Locsin

The Davao Museum of History and Ethnography launched an exhibit featuring the life and works of National Artist for Dance Agnes Locsin last 26 September at the museum’s Don Antonio Floirendo Gallery.
Known for her “neo-ethnic” works such as Igotot, Encantada, La Revolucion Filipina, Sayaw, Sabel and the four-part Alay sa Puno series, Locsin blends Filipino indigenous themes with Western classical and modern dance techniques.
In her welcome address, Davao Museum’s executive director Sylvia Lorenzana welcomed guests at the event. “It is with great pleasure and excitement that I welcome you all to the exhibit of Agnes Locsin, whose achievement in dance, merited the prestigious national award.”
“Today we are honoring our very own cultural gem, a legend of a dancer and choreographer whose works have been shown, not only here in the Philippines, but in other countries as well,” Sylvia added. “We are truly honored to see each and every one of you here for this special launch.”
Sharing her thoughts on the exhibit, Locsin revealed that the idea of becoming a National Artist never crossed her mind. She shared her initial hesitation on being under the spotlight.
“I don’t know if I’m glad because there’s so much attention,” shared Locsin. “All these years I was used to just working to doing dances, choreographing, teaching, screaming, shouting, and nobody noticed. Now that I’m a national artist, I’m in the spotlight all the time with people asking to take photos and selfies all the time.”
“Maybe that is why national artists are given an allowance, so that we won’t be grouchy,” she said in jest.
“Kidding aside, I want to thank the many people who helped me because it is not really just one’s work. It is the sum of all the people who have helped all my life. First of course, my mom, Carmen Locsin, whose influence on me was unfathomable. Then of course my dad, who taught me how to look at a photograph, which led to my compositional works. And of course, my sister Bing from whom, I learned all my other knowledge, jazz, tap, aerobics, folk dance or folk dance.”
The exhibit takes viewers to Agnes Locsin’s childhood, her early influences, and her journey of creation. Aside from learning the history of Davao’s only National Artist who was born, raised and perfected her art in the city, museum-goers can interact with video screens that showcase her rich body of work, from the time she was a resident artist of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, to her more recent works at her Locsin Dance Workshop studio.
Also part of the exhibit are the original posters of some of Locsin’s shows and works by National Artist Ben Cab featuring Agnes’ unique choreography and dance movements. There is also an interactive area where one can follow dance moves as performed by Locsin’s students.
The Agnes Locsin exhibit at the Davao Museum of History and Ethnography is open and will run until the end of March 2025.
The Davao Museum of History and Ethnography is located at 113 Agusan Circle, Insular Village I, Lanang, Davao City. For inquiries call (082) 233-1734.