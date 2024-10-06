A tribute to National Artist Agnes Locsin

“Today we are honoring our very own cultural gem, a legend of a dancer and choreographer whose works have been shown, not only here in the Philippines, but in other countries as well,” Sylvia added. “We are truly honored to see each and every one of you here for this special launch.”

Sharing her thoughts on the exhibit, Locsin revealed that the idea of becoming a National Artist never crossed her mind. She shared her initial hesitation on being under the spotlight.

“I don’t know if I’m glad because there’s so much attention,” shared Locsin. “All these years I was used to just working to doing dances, choreographing, teaching, screaming, shouting, and nobody noticed. Now that I’m a national artist, I’m in the spotlight all the time with people asking to take photos and selfies all the time.”

“Maybe that is why national artists are given an allowance, so that we won’t be grouchy,” she said in jest.

“Kidding aside, I want to thank the many people who helped me because it is not really just one’s work. It is the sum of all the people who have helped all my life. First of course, my mom, Carmen Locsin, whose influence on me was unfathomable. Then of course my dad, who taught me how to look at a photograph, which led to my compositional works. And of course, my sister Bing from whom, I learned all my other knowledge, jazz, tap, aerobics, folk dance or folk dance.”