A PEEK AT PIMS

For the first time in Mitsubishi Motors’ history, the global stage is set in the Philippines as Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) will proudly host the world premiere of its latest concept vehicle, a 7-seater SUV concept.

The groundbreaking reveal will take place during the highly anticipated 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) 2024, marking a monumental occasion for both Mitsubishi Motors Philippines and the Philippine automotive industry.

The 7-seater SUV concept embodies Mitsubishi Motors’ commitment to provide fulfilling mobility lifestyles that awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers and provide excitement for everyone on board.

The unveiling of this new 7-seater SUV concept in the Philippines underscores the brand’s dedication to ASEAN drivers and reaffirms MMPC’s pivotal role in Mitsubishi Motors’ global strategy.

Traditionally, such global debuts had taken place in other key markets like Thailand or Indonesia. However, the Philippines, which is now the central focus of MMPC, takes the spotlight this year, making the concept car’s reveal all the more significant.