A PEEK AT PIMS

For the first time in Mitsubishi Motors’ history, the global stage is set in the Philippines as Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) will proudly host the world premiere of its latest concept vehicle, a 7-seater SUV concept.
The groundbreaking reveal will take place during the highly anticipated 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) 2024, marking a monumental occasion for both Mitsubishi Motors Philippines and the Philippine automotive industry.
The 7-seater SUV concept embodies Mitsubishi Motors’ commitment to provide fulfilling mobility lifestyles that awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers and provide excitement for everyone on board.
The unveiling of this new 7-seater SUV concept in the Philippines underscores the brand’s dedication to ASEAN drivers and reaffirms MMPC’s pivotal role in Mitsubishi Motors’ global strategy.
Traditionally, such global debuts had taken place in other key markets like Thailand or Indonesia. However, the Philippines, which is now the central focus of MMPC, takes the spotlight this year, making the concept car’s reveal all the more significant.
“The decision to have the world premiere in the Philippines is a testament to the country’s growing importance within Mitsubishi Motors’ global operations,” said MMPC president and CEO Ritsu Imaeda.
“This new concept reflects Mitsubishi Motors’ vision of delivering top quality vehicles to the ASEAN region, and we are thrilled that this will be showcased for the first time in the Philippines.”
Embodying Mitsubishi Motors-ness, the new SUV concept brings together the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship and its commitment to developing vehicles that meet the unique demands of the market.
To see and know more about the world premiere, MMPC is inviting everyone to come visit the Mitsubishi Motors booth at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show on 24 to 27 October at World Trade Center.
Be among the first to witness this groundbreaking SUV concept and explore MMPC’s exciting product lineup.