A decade of beautiful living

Crate and Barrel Philippines recently hosted the second Portraits of Life: A Decade of Celebrating the Art of Beautiful Living at the flagship store in SM Makati.
The event, pioneered last year and envisioned to capture and celebrate moment’s of life, features different personalities that embody modern sensibilities.
During the afternoon tete-a- tete, the brands’ vice president and business unit head, Steven Ticzon shared, “Crate and Barrel has always been about more than just furniture. The brand is about celebrating moments, experiences, and spaces that reflect who you are.”
Four personalities, known for their exceptional design sensibilities, shared their personal edit of Crate and Barrel furniture and decor during Portraits of Life. Each of the pieces curated featured new pieces as well as timeless furniture from the brand. Crate and Barrel has become a part of the contemporary lifestyles, embodied through inspiring individuals like Cecil Ravelas, Geewel Fuster, Milka Romero and Vince Uy.
Guests indulged in a specially curated, exclusive and intimate shopping experience. Chicness was showcased with a delightful opportunity to find new inspiration to build portraits of life. Ticzon ends, “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary here in the Philippines, we reflect on a journey of bringing timeless, modern, and quality furnishing into your spaces.”
Crate and Barrel is in SM Aura Premier, SM Makati, SM Megamall. Online selections: www.crateandbarrel.com.ph
Cecil Ravelas, interior designer: Living in this fast-paced, busy city, it is important for us to create spaces where we can relax and quiet our minds,” she said. “And there is no better place to build such a space than in our respective homes.
Geewel Fuster, Mom, editor in chief, and designer: When it comes to designing a living room for my husband and two boys, I envision a space that serves its intended function while reflecting my own style.By approaching the space with intention and creativity, I selected pieces from Crate and Barrel that allowed me to achieve a balanced composition. The space resonates both my family’s needs and my own style inclination.
Milka Romero, entrepreneur/restaurateur: In my younger years, I gravitated toward vibrant colors and mid-century pieces. As I’ve grown older, my style has evolved into something more modern, with darker neutral tones that offer a sense of depth. Now, I focus on playing with textures to bring added dimension to a space.
Vince Uy, creative director: As a creative director with a passion for fashion, design and travel, my decorating philosophy thrives on contrasts. I love mixing sharp lines with soft curves — it instantly takes a space from rigid to effortlessly modern. I’m all about unexpected textures that add a luxe edge, bringing depth and freshness to an otherwise laid-back atmosphere. It’s the same approach I bring to my work — balancing bold ideas with a refined touch to create something unique and memorable.