A decade of beautiful living

Crate and Barrel Philippines recently hosted the second Portraits of Life: A Decade of Celebrating the Art of Beautiful Living at the flagship store in SM Makati.

The event, pioneered last year and envisioned to capture and celebrate moment’s of life, features different personalities that embody modern sensibilities.

During the afternoon tete-a- tete, the brands’ vice president and business unit head, Steven Ticzon shared, “Crate and Barrel has always been about more than just furniture. The brand is about celebrating moments, experiences, and spaces that reflect who you are.”