A bold run

It took me a long time to decide whether to run for mayor, but a short enough time to declare my intention.

I was the first to declare my candidacy for the 2025 mayoral elections in Cebu City, announcing it as early as February. Some found this amusing, calling me naive for preparing to run when the race hadn’t even begun.

However, I expected the name recall and preparation for a first-time politician like me to take much longer than that of my well-known and well-established opponents.

After weeks of unofficial campaigning, I am here to file my Certificate of Candidacy (CoC), marking the official start of the election period.

When filing the CoC, I experience a myriad of emotions. There’s the exhilaration and anticipation of the possibilities but also a sense of nervousness and perhaps apprehension.

The support and presence of my family members, relatives, friends and even strangers contribute to these mixed feelings. Their encouragement gives me a sense of warmth and reassurance, while the weight of their expectations adds a layer of pressure. All these emotional rollercoasters are part of the transformative journey towards seeking a leadership role in the city.

Filing the CoC marks the official countdown to next year’s exhilarating campaign journey. The realization that one is stepping into the public eye and subjecting oneself to the rigors of a political campaign can understandably lead to some jitters.

Running for mayor is a big decision for ordinary folks like me, requiring careful planning, logistics, and a vast network. The decision is often fueled by a passion for serving the community and enacting positive change. Public office carries with it the weight of representing the community’s hopes and concerns.

Addressing the city’s and its residents’ needs can inspire a deep sense of purpose and determination. Leadership provides a platform to advocate for important causes, implement innovative solutions and champion the interests of many.

Whether it involves enhancing public safety, improving infrastructure, fostering economic growth, or promoting sustainability, the mayoral position empowers individuals to tackle these challenges head-on and work towards meaningful solutions.

By running for mayor, one can actively engage in decision-making that directly impacts the community, assume the role of the voice for the people, and advocate for policies that reflect their best interests.

Public service is not merely a job or a duty. It is a calling to impact the lives of others and society positively. It stresses the importance of altruism, selflessness and a genuine desire to improve the conditions of the community.

Public servants are expected to uphold the highest integrity, honesty, and professionalism standards in their actions and decisions. They must prioritize the common good over personal gain and remain committed to serving with fairness and impartiality.

Are you tired of “trapos” (traditional politicians) who haven’t achieved much despite staying in office for too long? Let’s elect new leaders who promise fresh perspectives and pledge to refrain from having family members take over once their term is finished. Let’s break the cycle of nepotism and political dynasties in the upcoming elections.

Will I win, or will I lose? This is not difficult to answer, but the best part of hoping is serving. In the days before the filing of CoC, I was shown much love and respect, which made me hopeful of a win.

Winning is an enriching experience; it can bring a sense of accomplishment and validation for the hard work and dedication put into the campaign.

In the end, it doesn’t matter if I win or lose; others will lose, too, as there can only be one victor.

All this is for our children and grandchildren, all this to give them the best opportunity to grow in a city that we can proudly call our own. A city that can we can proudly call the Queen City of the South! This is our time. Come and join me for a better and safer Cebu City!

