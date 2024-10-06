192 foreign national apprehended over illegal activities

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested 192 foreign nationals in a raid on a building in Pasay City last 3 October 2024.

Initial reports disclosed that the operation targeted individuals involved in illegal online scam activities and other immigration violations.

Operatives from the BI Intelligence Division, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, detained individuals of Chinese, Vietnamese and other ethnicities.

Authorities said the individuals were violating the Philippine Immigration Act by working without authorization and engaging in illegal activities.

The BI operatives identified and documented the individuals involved. Investigations are ongoing to determine additional infractions.