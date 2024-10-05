Wang Yibo joins Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo announces Chinese actor, singer and motorcycle racer Wang Yibo, as its latest global brand ambassador.

“With his multidisciplinary talent and confident sense of style, Wang Yibo embodies the essence of the Jimmy Choo man. We are thrilled to welcome him as our global brand ambassador,” Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo creative director, said.

“I am honored to join the Jimmy Choo family as Global Brand Ambassador. I have always admired the creativity and craftsmanship of the collections, which allow me to express my personality and style,” Wang Yibo said.