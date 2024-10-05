Vivant Foundation brings solar power to off-grid Bukidnon school

In the mountainous terrains of Quezon, a 1st class municipality in Bukidnon, education has long been an uphill battle. For children in off-grid areas like Sitio Gamot of Barangay Sta. Filomena, simply attending school means overcoming many obstacles. With no proper roads in their mountain villages, students must walk long distances just to access electricity.

But, thanks to an initiative by Vivant Foundation, Inc. (VFI), the social responsibility arm of publicly listed conglomerate Vivant Corporation, this has changed.

Through the efforts of VFI and its partners, Gamot Integrated School (Gamot IS) is now connected to a solar power source, marking a significant milestone for the community's youth.

A Life-Changing Improvement

Sta. Filomena Barangay Chairman Ferdinand Silvestre reflected on the impact: “Before the installation of the solar panels from Vivant, it would take the whole day for our students to reach the town proper to access electricity,” he recalled. The lack of electricity had discouraged some students from continuing their education, he added.

The installation of over P2.2 million worth of rooftop solar panels is more than just a technological achievement for Sitio Gamot. It opens the door for hundreds of students to access the digital world and the opportunities it offers.

Addressing Educational Challenges

Vivant Foundation Executive Director Shem Jose Garcia emphasized that Gamot IS is the first mountain school, and the second Indigenous People (IP) community, to benefit from the foundation's solar energization program. This effort is part of Project Liadlaw, which aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural schools by providing off-grid areas with access to modern technologies.

Garcia recounted how Vivant Foundation began its mission a decade ago, during the implementation of the K-12 system in the Philippines. At the time, schools in off-grid communities faced significant challenges due to the lack of access to technology and electricity.

“There was a big need to bridge the digital divide between schools in the cities and those in off-grid areas,” Garcia explained.

Beyond electrifying off-grid schools, Vivant Foundation partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to develop a new solar power curriculum.

"This ensures that the solar energization projects are not only sustainable but that they also empower students with skills for the future," Garcia added.

Bridging the Digital Divide

The solar panels at Gamot IS, installed through Vivant Energy's retail electricity unit Corenergy and partners Bukidnon Power Corporation (BPC) and North Bukidnon Power Corporation (NBPC), serve a dual purpose. They provide a sustainable energy source while also powering the school’s digital learning platforms.

Generating 12.1 kilowatt peak (kWp) of electricity, the panels now power the entire school throughout the day. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) also provided free internet access via Starlink, further enhancing the students' learning experience.

Gamot IS Principal Charito Agsalud praised the transformation: “We are honored to be chosen as the beneficiary despite the remoteness of our location. We can say that our learners are now globally connected to the modern world through your electrification project,” she beamed.