Valenzuela gets 63 new service vans

Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, joined by Senator Win Gatchalian, led the blessing and turnover of 63 new WIN Serbisyo vans during a ceremony held at the Puregold Dalandanan parking grounds on 5 October.

Mayor Gatchalian said the move aims to further support the education system in the city, as “these service vans will be distributed across several public schools to assist in their transport needs.”

The purchase of the vans, each priced at P1,099,900, totaling P69,293,700, was funded by the Office of Senator WIN Gatchalian.

The initiative seeks to equip public schools with reliable vehicles for various activities, such as staff transport and logistical management, addressing requests from school principals and teachers raised during the People’s Day sa Barangay caravans.