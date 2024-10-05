U.S. Marines deliver emergency relief after Julian

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has directed U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) to assist the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in providing disaster relief to the Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Julian (international name: Krathon). The typhoon made landfall in Cagayan Province on 30 September, causing widespread devastation.

In response, the III Marine Expeditionary Force, under the command of USINDOPACOM, deployed personnel and equipment to transport relief supplies via KC-130J Hercules aircraft to affected areas in the Philippines.

The U.S. military team will coordinate with personnel from the I MEF’s 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia, who are already in the country for training exercises, to ensure the swift and efficient distribution of humanitarian aid.

Two U.S. Marine Corps KC-130Js arrived in Manila on 5 October, bringing tarps, shelter kits, food packets, and other essential supplies to support ongoing relief efforts. The U.S. military's assistance is being provided in close coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines through the U.S. Department of Defense Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid Program.

The U.S. and Philippine militaries have a history of cooperation in disaster relief operations, often training together in exercises such as Balikatan and KAMANDAG. These joint exercises have strengthened their ability to respond to crises, improving operational readiness and coordination in extreme situations like Julian.