U.S. aids typhoon ‘Julian’ victims

The United States has deployed emergency aid and air transport support to the Philippines following the destruction caused by typhoon “Julian,” known internationally as typhoon “Krathon,” the Department of Defense confirmed on Saturday.

Responding to a request from the Philippine government, US Marines have been dispatched to assist with the delivery of disaster relief supplies.

Using KC-130J Hercules aircraft, the Marines are transporting foreign aid to areas affected by the typhoon, primarily in Northern Luzon. About 200,00 Filipinos were affected.

Two planes from the US Marine Corps left Okinawa, Japan, and arrived in Manila on 5 October to assist with the ongoing relief efforts.

Personnel from the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and I MEF’s 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, along with the Marine Rotational Force — Southeast Asia, are coordinating with local authorities to distribute supplies, as many of them were already in the Philippines for training.

The aid packages include essential items such as tarpaulins, shelter kits, food, and other relief materials to assist those most affected by the storm.

The US military’s role is part of a broader humanitarian operation, coordinated with the Armed Forces of the Philippines through the US Department of Defense’s Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster and Civic Aid Program.

The effort complements the ongoing assistance provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which has contributed $500,000 (P28 million) for emergency shelter, water, and sanitation services.

Typhoon “Julian” has left widespread damage across Northern Luzon, with ongoing assessments of the destruction by local officials.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) disaster management office, they have already handed P22 million in assistance to those affected by “Julian.”

A total of 128 houses were declared totally damaged and more than 2,000 partially damaged dwellings. Only 77 people have remained at evacuation centers, the DSWD said.