UK sees Phl as Asia’s creative industry powerhouse

British Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau, Laure Beaufils sees the Philippines as Asia’s next creative industry powerhouse by 2030 and said that the United Kingdom is more than willing to partner with the country in realizing such aspiration.

“We see tremendous potential in the Philippine creative economy. From heritage preservation to creative technology, we are eager to collaborate on fueling innovation and scaling up Filipino creative talent to the global market,” said Beaufils at the launch of the 2024 Creative Nation Summit at the Rizal Park Hotel on 30 September.

Top creative economy in ASEAN

Last May, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the Philippines is poised to become Asia’s premier creative hub and ASEAN’s top creative economy in 2030 with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., steadfast in prioritizing the development of creative industries, protecting the intellectual property rights of creatives, and strengthening their capabilities.

The DTI said creativity is the foundation of innovation, and through innovation, creativity has the power to make a global impact.

Gov’t’s commitment to innovation

During the summit, DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba reaffirmed the government’s commitment to innovation and cultural development at the said summit which is co-organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the British Council.

Aldaba further reflected on the success of this year’s marking of Philippine Creative Industry Month (PCIM).

“This year’s PCIM celebration presented over 100 co-branded events, reaching millions of Filipinos nationwide. While September may be ending, our celebration of Philippine Creative Industries Month is just gaining momentum. With Regional Fiesta Haraya celebrations underway in 17 regions and Lunsod Lunsad initiatives launched in 62 cities, the festivities are in full swing and will run through November,” Undersecretary Aldaba shared.

The summit provided a platform for in-depth discussions on actionable strategies for growing the creative economy, advancing technology and fostering cultural development to elevate the Philippines’ global standing.

DTI’s dedication

in bolstering creatives

On behalf of DTI Secretary Cristina Roque, Assistant Secretary May Niña Celynne Layug reaffirmed the Department’s dedication in bolstering the creative ecosystem in the Philippines.

“We are committed to scaling up efforts that drive more resilient jobs, foster knowledge exchange, and attract new investments. This will lead to better products, increased innovation, and a stronger global presence for the Philippines as a creative leader,” Assistant Secretary Layug said.

The summit is part of the 2024 PCIM celebration in accordance with Republic Act 11904, or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act, which aims to solidify the role of creative industries in national development.